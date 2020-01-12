Killeen man held at Bell County Jail for deadly hit-and-run

KILLEEN, TX – A 30-year-old is being held at the Bell County Jail on a $500,000 bond for a December 21 incident that left one person dead.

The crash happened on the 1000 block of Jasper Road at around 7:19 p.m.

Killeen Police say when they got there they found a 53 year-old Michael Dean Cook lying in the roadway. He was taken to the Carl R. Darnall Medial Center with life threatening injuries.

The investigation reveals Cook was crossing southbound on Jasper Road when an SUV traveling eastbound in the inside lane, struck him. The suspect fled the scene.

On January 10th, the Bell County District Attorney’s Office returned a complaint charging Michael David Olivas with Accident Causing Death.

Saturday, Olivas turned himself in.