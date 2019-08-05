Killeen native saves children in El Paso mass shooting

KILLEEN, Texas – A Killeen native saved several children’s lives during the El Paso Massacre.

SPC Glendon Oakley is an U.S. Army specialist stationed at Fort Bliss who grew up in Central Texas. He has already earned the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the Army Service Ribbon.

“I understand that it was heroic, and I’m looked at as a hero for it, but that that wasn’t the reason for me…[crying]…I’m just focused on the kids that I could not get and the families that were lost,” Oakley says.

More than two dozen people were wounded in the attack at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. The suspected gunman, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, has been booked on capital murder charges.

Authorities say another person died Monday morning from the mass shooting, raising the death toll in the attack to 22.