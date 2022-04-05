KILLEEN, Texas – At approximately 4:49 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Mickey’s Convenience Store located at 3200 S. Fort Hood Street in reference to a 911 call about a disturbance.

Upon the officer’s arrival at the scene, they were told that an individual was causing a disturbance in the parking lot.

The officers then engaged with the individual and an altercation ensued. The officers attempted to detain the man with their taser and were unsuccessful. The altercation continued and the officer discharged his gun, shooting the man.

The man was transported by paramedics to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center where he is currently in surgery.

The Killeen Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and the Texas Rangers responded to the scene and an investigation is ongoing, being led by the Rangers.

As per protocol, the officer will be placed on administrative leave.

Any further requests for information surrounding this incident can be directed to Sgt. Bryan Washko with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Source: Killeen Police Department