Killeen PD announces 90-day hold on ‘No-Knock Warrants’ among policy updates

KILLEEN, Texas – Chief Charles Kimble with the Killeen Police Department unveiled a six-point plan aimed at police reform on Thursday.

A portion of this plan places a 90-day hold on ‘no-knock warrants’ city-wide.

The department announced amended policies on use of force and other officers’ duty to intervene, their current ban on choke holds, policies on rendering medical aid when requested, accountability, and transparency.

A pivotal stand out in their update includes a 90-day hold on no-knock warrants – an issue at the center of a pending lawsuit involving Killeen PD, the City of Killeen and four Killeen PD officers.

The chief tells FOX44 the 90-day hold will allow the department to establish a workgroup consisting of officers, detectives and community members to create a policy addressing no-knock warrants.

“I want to get people in the room, and let’s have an honest conversation. I want police people in the room. I want community members in the room. I want young people in the room. Older people in the room.” Kimble said.

Attorney Daryl Washington, who’s representing Scott Reed – who was shot and killed in a ‘no-knock warrant’ in Killeen – calls the ban a small victory for Reed and his family.

“It’s a step in the right direction. The fact that it is going to be stopped temporarily, however, it is our hope that this is something that’s going to be done permanently because this has been proven time after time that it’s a very dangerous procedure. It’s a dangerous process,” said Washington.

Cities like Louisville, Kentucky put an outright ban on ‘no-knock warrants’.

Chief Kimble calls it a complex issue saying, “When we conduct search warrants, it allows us under certain conditions that we can forego the knock and announce rule for safety. For safety of officers. For the safety of the person inside, and the safety of the community.”

He says it’s a right of the department outlined in the constitution. However, Killeen PD’s use of this right is now open for discussion.

“Things change. We have seen where people have been hurt. We have seen instances nationwide where maybe it wasn’t even applied correctly. If the public feels that they want to have a conversation about it, if they feel that they want to get all the facts about it, I’m more than open to having those conversations,” Kimble said.

Washington says his hope for the Reed family and other Killeen residents is for the 90-day hold on ‘no-knock warrants’ to evolve into a permanent ban – which he calls for in their pending lawsuit.

“We’ve now seen the Breonna Taylor Law passed in Kentucky. We’re just hoping that this is something that can move down to Killeen, Texas and they can ban ‘no-knock raids'”, Washington said.

According to Chief Kimble, conversations with multiple voices at the table will determine Killeen PD’s future when it comes to their ‘no-knock warrant’ policy.

“Lets have an honest conversation. Help the Police Department develop a plan that we all can live with. And that’s going to be our plan as we move forward,” Kimble said.