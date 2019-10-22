Killeen PD conducts traffic enforcement detail

KILLEEN, Texas – You might want to play it safe when driving down Interstate 14 in Killeen.

In Tuesday’s operation, the Department utilized a total of four traffic unit officers and five patrol officers for this detail.

Officers were sitting stationary on the side of I-14 inside a police car when they saw and confirmed speeding violators traveling eastbound, between the Trimmier Road and W.S. Young Drive overpasses.

There were a total of 151 violations, two crashes were worked, and one arrest was made during this detail.

124 Speeding violations

7 Fail to Maintain Financial Responsibility (no insurance)

4 Improper Passing Emergency Vehicle

4 Expired Registration

3 Failure to Change DL Address

2 No Driver License

1 Ran Red Light

1 Failure to Display Driver License

1 Failure to Dim Headlights

4 Warnings Issued

Source: Killeen Police Department