Killeen PD conducts traffic enforcement detail

KILLEEN, Texas – You might want to play it safe when driving down Interstate 14 in Killeen.
In Tuesday’s operation, the Department utilized a total of four traffic unit officers and five patrol officers for this detail.
Officers were sitting stationary on the side of I-14 inside a police car when they saw and confirmed speeding violators traveling eastbound, between the Trimmier Road and W.S. Young Drive overpasses.
There were a total of 151 violations, two crashes were worked, and one arrest was made during this detail.
- 124 Speeding violations
- 7 Fail to Maintain Financial Responsibility (no insurance)
- 4 Improper Passing Emergency Vehicle
- 4 Expired Registration
- 3 Failure to Change DL Address
- 2 No Driver License
- 1 Ran Red Light
- 1 Failure to Display Driver License
- 1 Failure to Dim Headlights
- 4 Warnings Issued
Source: Killeen Police Department