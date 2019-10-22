FOX 44 News: 5:30pm

Killeen PD conducts traffic enforcement detail

(file photo)

KILLEEN, Texas – You might want to play it safe when driving down Interstate 14 in Killeen.

In Tuesday’s operation, the Department utilized a total of four traffic unit officers and five patrol officers for this detail.

Officers were sitting stationary on the side of I-14 inside a police car when they saw and confirmed speeding violators traveling eastbound, between the Trimmier Road and W.S. Young Drive overpasses.

There were a total of 151 violations, two crashes were worked, and one arrest was made during this detail.

  • 124 Speeding violations
  • 7 Fail to Maintain Financial Responsibility (no insurance)
  • 4 Improper Passing Emergency Vehicle
  • 4 Expired Registration
  • 3 Failure to Change DL Address
  • 2 No Driver License
  • 1 Ran Red Light
  • 1 Failure to Display Driver License
  • 1 Failure to Dim Headlights
  • 4 Warnings Issued

Source: Killeen Police Department

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

