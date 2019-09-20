Killeen PD hosts Community Conversation

KILLEEN, Texas – Citizens of Killeen had the opportunity to sit down and discuss their thoughts openly with the police department on Thursday night.

The Community Conversation event brings the citizens in with the department to fight crime in the city by getting input from those living in these areas.

Chief Charles Kimble says having candid conversations with community members is more than just a helpful tool for police. He says it’s necessary to keep the people of Killeen aware of what is happening within the department.

“Tonight gives us a chance to talk, en masse, at a pre-determined location. And we try to spread these out around the city each year. And people can feed off each other, and we can answer questions. And we have all the necessary people here to answer questions citizens may have and some resources to help solve crime.”