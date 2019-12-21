Killeen PD investigates fatal crash

KILLEEN, TX – The Killeen Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian.

It happened early Saturday morning just after 3:30 a.m. on IH-14.

When police arrived, they found two men lying in the roadway on the westbound side of IH-14 near the Fort Hood Street exit ramp.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian was walking on IH-14 in the outside lane and a 2009 Harley Davidson Street Glide was traveling westbound in the outside lane.

The weather conditions at the time of the crash were very foggy and the roadway was wet. The operator of the motorcycle was unable to take evasive action and struck the pedestrian.

The motorcycle operator was transported to the Carl R. Darnall Medical Center where he later died.

Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters pronounced the pedestrian, 43 year-old Reggie Stamps deceased at approximately 4:41 a.m. at the scene.

JP Peters pronounced the operator of the motorcycle, 53 yearold Kerwin Royce Kilgore deceased at approximately 5:08 a.m. at the medical center.

JP Peters ordered autopsies to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas on Stamps and Kilgore. The Killeen Police Department Traffic Unit continues to investigate this fatality.