KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Police Department is investigating a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian.

At approximately 4:52 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 4800 block of John David Drive in reference to a crash involving a pedestrian.

Upon the officers arrival, they located a 13-year-old boy suffering from injuries after being struck by a black vehicle. The victim was transported to McLane Children’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed that three children were playing basketball in the roadway in the 4800 block of John David Drive, when a black vehicle traveling westbound approached the area where they were playing. The driver of the black Sedan struck one of the children and fled the area westbound on John David Drive.

The following description was provided of the Sedan driver:

Vehicle: Black four door sedan (possibly Kia)

Driver: Black woman in her 20’s, with long blonde dreadlock style hair, and was wearing black clothing.

If anyone has any information about this crash, you can contact the Killeen Police Department at (254) 501-8800 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS (8477).

Source: Killeen Police Department