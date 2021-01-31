Killeen PD investigates motorcycle fatality

KILLEEN, Texas: The Killeen Police Department says a 36-year-old female is dead after hitting a car with her motorcycle Saturday night.

It happened around 9:58 p.m., Killeen Police were dispatched to the 1600 block of S. Fort Hood Street in reference to a 911 call about a crash involving a motorcycle and a car. When officers got on scene, they found an unconscious woman lying on the roadway.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a white Harley Davidson was traveling southbound on SH 195 at unsafe speed when the driver of a black Nissan Versa failed to yield-Right of Way-stop sign and entered the intersection in front of the motorcycle. The motorcycle hit the left front quarter panel of the Nissan, causing the 36-year-old to be ejected. She was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the motorcycle, Marla Harris, was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at 11:15 p.m.

The incident is under investigation.