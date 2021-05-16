Killeen PD investigates shooting near the Hangover Club

One woman is in the hospital after a shooting took place near Killeen’s Hangover Club.

Officers received a call about a shooting incident at 104 W. Elms Road around 2:20 a.m. Sunday morning.

When the officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was immediately taken to Baylor Scott & White in critical but stable condition.

The woman’s identity is not being released at this time. Officers are not releasing any more information about what sparked the shooting.

Detectives are asking anyone who may information about this shooting, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.