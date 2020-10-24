Killeen PD investigates triple homicide

Killeen, TX – The Killeen Police Department is investigating a triple homicide.

It happened Saturday around 12:36 p.m.

Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Blair Street in reference to a cardiac call. When officers got to the scene they were told by a witness that they were at the residence to check on the welfare of one of the residents. That is when the witness looked through a window of the residence and noticed a person laying on the floor. Officers entered the residence and checked the perimeter of the home. They located two males and one female deceased from what appears to be gunshot wounds. Justice of the Peace Garland Potvin arrived on scene and pronounced the victims deceased. He ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwest Institute of Forensic Science in Dallas.

The names of the victim have been withheld pending next of kin.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this Homicide, to contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

(Source: Killeen Police Department)