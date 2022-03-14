KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Police Department is investigating the death of a 19-year-old teen.

On Thursday, March 10, 2022, at approximately 10:32 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Village at Fox Creek Apartments located 2900 Illinois Avenue in reference to a gunshot victim.

Upon the officer’s arrival, they located a man lying in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers immediately started to perform life saving measures on the individual. The man was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in critical condition.

The victim, Nicholas Gage Debrum, died from his injuries on Friday, March 11, 2022 and was pronounced deceased at 11:31 a.m. by Justice of the Peace GW Ivey.

Killeen PD is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has any information about this incident, to contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8800 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online.

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android.

Detectives with the Homicide Unit are actively investigating this incident and there is no other information at this time.