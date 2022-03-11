KILLEEN, Texas -The Killeen Police Department is investigating the death of two people involved in a domestic disturbance.

On Friday, March 11, Killeen PD received a 911 call at approximately 12:16 p.m. in reference to a suspicious man that was armed in the 2600 block of Brook Hollow Circle.

When the officers’ arrived, they located a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The man, 29-year-old Robert E. Whitaker III, was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson at 1:25 p.m.

While officers were on the scene, they were advised of an unconscious woman at a residence located in the 5800 block of Redstone Drive. When officers arrived at that location, they found a dead woman with a gunshot wound. The woman victim, 25-year-old Neosha A. Johnson was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson at 2:12 p.m. and he ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

Through the investigation, it was discovered that the woman and the man were involved in a domestic relationship.

This investigation is still ongoing and at this time no other information will be released.

Source: Killeen Police Department