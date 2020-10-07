Killeen man indicted for murder, accused of throwing a woman off a balcony

KILLEEN, Texas – A Bell County Grand Jury has indicted a Killeen man for murder for the death of a woman back in June.

Prosecutors say 35-year-old Raymond Antonio Rivera threw 50-year-old Nilsa Maria Arce off the balcony of her home.

It started when officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Henderson Street on June 25 in reference to a 9-1-1 call about an aggravated assault.

When officers arrived, they found Arce lying on the ground and not breathing. Officers immediately started to perform life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.

An ambulance took Arce to Advent Health and then to Baylor Scott & White in Temple in critical condition.

Police say Rivera left the scene prior to officers arriving, but they located him near Sprott Avenue and College Street. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to the Killeen City Jail.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim and the suspect were involved in a verbal altercation, when the suspect grabbed the victim and threw her off the balcony.

On Saturday, June 27, Arce succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at 10:25 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Ivey at the hospital.

Source: Killeen Police Department