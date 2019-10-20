Killeen PD investigating late night shooting

KILLEEN, Texas- Killeen Police Department reports being dispatched to a late night shooting.

On October 20th, at around 12:06 a.m. officers were dispatched to a shooting disturbance in the 8100 block of Prescott Drive.

Investigators found that several area high school students attended a party at a newly constructed residence that was not yet occupied when shots were fired.

Three male gunshot wound victims, a 24-year-old, 21-year-old, and a 17-year-old were at local hospital. The victims are listed in stable conditions.

Police are urging parents to contact the department if you or your teenager have any information about the event.

Please send the information to Detective J. Mueller at jmueller@killeentexas.gov.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division, Violent Crimes Unit are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.