KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen Police officers are investigating a shooting near Peebles Elementary school.

Department Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez tells FOX44 News officers were called to the 2500 block of Lake Road about a shooting victim at 5:31 p.m.

When the officers arrived, they found a person with a gunshot wound.

A helicopter took the victim to Baylor Scott & White. The person’s condition is unknown at this time.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.