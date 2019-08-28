Killeen PD investigating W Hallmark Avenue homicide

KILLEEN, Texas – A young man is dead after a shooting on W. Hallmark Avenue in Killeen.

Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of W. Hallmark Avenue Wednesday morning in reference to a 911 call about a shooting victim.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the parking lot of the apartment complex suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers immediately started to perform life saving measures until paramedics arrived. The victim was immediately transported to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in critical condition.

The victim has been identified as 18 year-old Zeontre Da’Shon Horton, who succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 12:35 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters.

Peters ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

Through the investigation, a suspect has been identified and found. The suspect is currently in the Killeen City Jail. Charges are pending a review of the case by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office.

The Killeen Police Department Homicide Unit continues to investigate this incident and information will be released as it becomes available.

Source: Killeen Police Department