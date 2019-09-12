Killeen PD officer buys hotel room for homeless man

KILLEEN, Texas – A Killeen Police officer has performed an act of random kindness.

The officer was spotted buying a hotel room for a homeless man. A witness took a picture and wrote, “This is the kind of stuff people need to talk about more often.”

FOX44 reached out to the department and received a statement from the officer:

“He advised that his actions were the right thing to do and no different than what any other officer does for our agency.”

FOX44 will soon sit down with the woman who captured this heart-warming moment.