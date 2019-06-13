Killeen PD officer charged with Injury to a Child turns self in

The Killeen Police Department has been informed of allegations against a Killeen Police officer, which had been reported to the Harker Heights Police Department of an alleged injury to a child case.

The Bell County Grand Jury indicted Officer Sarah Hydorn on Wednesday, charging her with Injury to a Child. Due to the indictment, the officer was placed on administrative leave without pay.

Hydorn is a six-year veteran with the department, and she turned herself into the Bell County Jail on Thursday and was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Theodore R. Duffield. Her bond is set at $25,000.

Source: Killeen Police Department