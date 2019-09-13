Killeen PD officer shows act of kindness in viral photo

KILLEEN, Texas – A picture featuring a Killeen Police Department Officer is making the rounds on social media.

It shows the unidentified officer at the front desk of the Hampton Inn earlier this week, with the caption, “This cop is buying a man, a homeless man, a room. This is the kind of stuff people need to talk about more often.”

Sarah Hatten is planning on moving from Illinois to Killeen in October. She took the picture in hopes of showing everyone that good does exist.

“I was just excited that I got to have my faith in humanity restored when I saw him do that,” Hatten says. “When I saw that, it was like one of those really cool things to see. The police officer doing that nice deed.”

It was an act of kindness Hatten witnessed first hand.

“The guy that was having just, apparently, like the worst day ever, was in the lobby of the hotel, and he went outside. And he was, like, very upset. A bunch of people were out in traffic, and we look to see what was going on, and he was laying in the road cause he was just having a bad day, and just wanted to end it. And we called the police,” Hatten says.

That’s when she saw something she says she’s never seen before.

“The police officer talked to him, and instead of just taking him immediately for a psych hold or just not really caring and throwing him in a jail cell, he said, ‘I don’t care about the price. I just want him to get a hot shower and a nice place to sleep,'” she adds.

This sweet moment is what made her take out her phone and snap the picture.

“‘Humanity restored’ kind of moments. Cause like, the news isn’t always positive sometimes when it comes to police officers, and I just really wanted to shine a spotlight on him cause he wasn’t doing it for the glory. He was just doing it to be a kind person,” Hatten says.

This comes at a time when a Gallup Poll says Americans trust in police stands at just over 50 percent.

“Unfortunately, we do see so much negativity. But to know that there are good cops out there is always nice to know,” Hatten says.

The officer tells FOX44 his actions were “the right thing to do and no different than what any other officer does for our agency.”

“I just want to say thank you, and I really hope that you continue to do these kind acts to people. I’m sure you’re making an incredible impact on multiple peoples lives a day,” Hatten says.