Killeen PD searching for missing elderly man

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Police Department needs your help searching for a missing elderly man.

66 year-old Arminio Reyes went missing on Sunday night from the Grasslands Drive area, and left in a gray Nissan Maxima. The license plate number is PDW-176.

Arminio is described as a Pacific Islander, approximately 5’8” tall, and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue and white-striped shirt.

Arminio has medical conditions which create concern for his welfare. If you have any information on his whereabouts, you can call 911.

Source: Killeen Police Department