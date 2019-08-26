Killeen PD: Suspects in CEFCO store robbery caught

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Killeen Police officers caught three suspects in an early morning convenience store robbery.

At first, police said four men robbed the CEFCO convenience store on Clear Creek Road at 2:15 a.m.

Officers were told the men wore ‘doo-rags’ over their faces, walked into the store, displayed weapons, and demanded cash.

They were seen running northbound on Clear Creek, escaping with an undisclosed amount of cash and other property.

Officers say they caught three suspects after a short chase. Two of the suspects are said to be juveniles.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Living Local Central Texas Featured Videos

More Living Local Central Texas

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected