Killeen PD teams with U.S. Marshal to arrest federal fugitive

KILLEEN, Texas – A joint effort to track down a federal fugitive leads to the arrest of nine people.

Members of the United States Marshal’s Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and detectives with the Killeen Police Department’s Organized Crime Unit conducted a federal arrest warrant on Friday at the Lone Star Motel, located at 409 S. Second Street.

Detectives and the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force made nine arrests – including the federal fugitive – with narcotics related-offenses. Three women and six men have been transported to the Killeen City Jail.

This investigation is ongoing and information will be released as it becomes available.

Source: Killeen Police Department