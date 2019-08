Killeen police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Wednesday morning.

Officers received a call of a shooting at 11:06 a.m. and found a man lying in the parking lot of the Bridgewater Apartments on Hallmark Avenue.

They performed CPR until paramedics arrived at the scene. An ambulance took the man to Darnall Army Medical Center where he is in critical condition.

So far there is no word on a motive for the shooting or the identity of the shooter.