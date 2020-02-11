Killeen Police Chief discusses overnight shootings

KILLEEN, Texas: Killeen Police Officers had a busy 24 hours. Chief Charles Kimble called the media to discuss three homicide cases the police are investigating Tuesday morning.

One man admitted to killing his roommate on Andover Drive, turning himself into police at Fort Hood.

“Preliminary we have found out, we don’t think the victim or suspect had any relationship, we don’t think they’re active duty soldiers or anything like that,” Kimble said. “We’re still trying to figure out why he went to Fort Hood.”

While responding to that call, officers were called to another scene on Deek Drive for a domestic disturbance. The victim said her husband was still armed and police chased him for “four to six blocks” before the person reportedly committed suicide.

“It’s not every day where, I mean, we investigate many cases where people have died, but to actually experience it and seeing it is unique,” Kimble said. “We’re making sure that our officers involved in that incident get the counseling they need if they wish.”

While on that call, they were sent to a “medical call” where police realized the victim had been shot, making it a murder scene.

“It hasn’t been common here, at least for awhile, but it does happen. We know that, in our business, you know the emergency management public safety business, it doesn’t work on a clock,” Kimble said. “It could be ten in the morning or ten at night, we just stay prepared to work with those.”

Police responded to these three deaths in a four-hour span after a wellness check on Sunday turned into a murder investigation. Police say Ann Evans, 63, was murdered in her home on Wisconsin Avenue.

According to Chief Kimble, this brings the homicide count in Killeen to five so far this year.