Killeen Police Department addresses recent crimes

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Police Department held a press conference Monday evening addressing the recent crimes in Killeen.

“How can you sit there knowing that a five-year-old child was shot in this city, and you do nothing?” Killeen Chief of Police Charles Kimble said. “We have to say this is enough. I’m sick and tired of it. My detectives are tired. The community is tired.”

Killeen PD believes the recent shootings are because of local hybrid gangs. Chief Kimble said these gangs get together mainly for trafficking, drugs and aggravated assaults.

They had their first arrest Monday morning.

On September 7, 2021, 19-year-old Alondra Santiago was fatally shot in Killeen. Killeen PD believes she was not the intended target. Last night, a five year old and a 45 year old were shot, but they are in stable condition.

Chief Kimble believes that Killeen is a safe city, and homicide numbers are down from last year – but he said enough is enough, and people must come forward.

Anyone who is helping these gang members by giving them rides, housing, or any assistance whatsoever, Chief Kimble says they will come for you the same way as the gang members.