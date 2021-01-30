Killeen Police Department arrest teens in stolen car investigation

KILLEEN, Texas: Two teenagers are in custody after police say they stole a car in the 3600 block of Zephyr Road with an infant inside.

The Killeen Police Department received a 911 call on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at around 5:21 p.m., about a car being stolen with a 9-month old infant boy inside. When officers got on scene the they were told that the owner of the car left it running while he stepped out to briefly talk to his spouse as she placed a food order at the restaurant. That is when he turned around and noticed the car was missing.

A description of the car was provided to assisting officers and within minutes, they located the car traveling northbound on 38th Street with two people inside. Officers attempted to stop the car, but the driver refused and fled. A short pursuit ensued when the suspect driver came to a stop near Westcliff Road. The two people inside, a 15-year old male and a 14-year-old female, were detained without incident.

At around 5:38 p.m., while officers were detaining the occupants of the stolen car, officers were notified that an infant was left on the side of the roadway in his car seat and appeared to be unharmed. Additional officers immediately responded to the location of the infant where they were met by Killeen EMS. The child was assessed by EMS as a precaution and was found to be in good health with no injury.

“This is another reminder to never leave children in an unattended vehicle, not even for a moment. Thieves are always looking for crimes of opportunity. The officers with Days B Shift did an outstanding job locating the vehicle and safely returning the infant to his family,” stated Chief Charles Kimble.

Investigation is ongoing and information will be released as it becomes available.