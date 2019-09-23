Killeen Police Department hosts Badges and Buddies

KILLEEN, Texas – The Bell County Autism Intervention Team (BAIT) is excited to announce the third Badges and Buddies Event!

The event will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Temple Bible Church’s Outback Building, located at 3205 Oakview Drive.

There will be an opportunity for children, adolescents, and adults with developmental disabilities to interact with First Responders from Temple and surrounding communities.

There will also be a formal panel discussion where the First Responders will answer questions posed by a group of individuals with a developmental disability.

Several types of official First Responder vehicles will be on display, including police cars, and officers will be available to answer questions.

For more information, you can contact Susie Marek at CCSusie.marek@hoctilc.org or at 254-933-7487.

Law Enforcement with additional questions may contact Cdr. Alex Gearhart at 254-200-7989 or by email at AGearhart@killeentexas.gov.

Source: Killeen Police Department