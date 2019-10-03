Update:Teen found dead in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas- Killeen Police Department is investigating a Wednesday night homicide.

Killeen Police Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez says officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Hereford Lane in reference to a 911 call about shots fired on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at approximately 9:22PM.

Upon officers arrival, they located a black male lying in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim has been identified as 17-year-old Martez Anthony Bryant.

Officers attempted to perform life saving measures until paramedics arrived, but he was pronounced dead on the scene by Justic of the Peace Bill Cooke.

CID Homicide Unit is actively working the investigation.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division, Homicide Unit are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this Homicide, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

Source: Killeen Police Department