Killeen Police Department needs help identifying aggravated robbery suspects

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Police is asking for your help identifying multiple suspects in an Aggravated Robbery of a Business.

It happened around 4:31AM, Saturday morning at the Valero at 1104 W Rancier Ave.

It was reported multiple males entered the store and one male went behind the counter with a gun and demanded money.

One of the suspects shot the clerk, causing non-life-threatening injuries. The suspects took money from the store and fled in a gold colored 4-door car.

The victim was transported to Advent Health Hospital in Killeen.

During the investigation, Detectives with the Killeen Police Department Violent Crimes Unit determined the suspects came into the store earlier in the morning and then returned. The suspects appeared to switch clothing with each other prior to the robbery. The first suspect was wearing a multi-colored beanie hat, eye glasses and had a red hooded sweatshirt with “Texas State” on the front. The second suspect was wearing a red do-rag on his head and appears to have long hair. The second suspect has a beard and was wearing a red plaid jacket with a hood and a purple shirt with yellow writing on the front. The third suspect was wearing a gray beanie and has a beard. The third suspect was wearing a black hooded jacket, a black shirt with a cross necklace. The fourth suspect was wearing a black jacket over a shirt with yellow writing on the front. The fourth suspect has long hair and was wearing a bandana style mask over his face.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this Aggravated Robbery, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.