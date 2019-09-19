Killeen Police Department to Host Community Conversation

KILLEEN, TX- The Killeen Police Department is gearing up for their annual Community Conversation, and they are inviting all citizens to come and participate.

“We wanted the input and ideas of our citizens to tell us what we should talk about and this forum, per say,” says Ofelia Miramontez, of the Killeen Police Department.

Police officers are not picking their own topics of discussion this year. They have accepted community input to drive the conversation. The event will be taking place at the Grace Christian Center’s Family Life Center Building.

“We’re going to open the doors at 5:30. We invite everyone to come in, and pretty much we’ll have one-on-one where you can talk to our staff that’s going to be there on hand, and it’ll end at 8 o’ clock,” Miramontez says.

The community engagement event has been held every year for the last decade, and officers hope this year they will get an even better result.

“It’s been great. We have a good show of citizens that come and want to be involved. When we see people show up and we see a large amount of people, it just brings that relief to know that there are citizens out there who want to work with us and fight back crime,” Miramontez says.