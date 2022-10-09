KILLEEN, Texas (Fox 44) — Killeen Police are actively investigating the murder of a 14-year-old boy.

On Sunday, Killeen Police Officers responded to a call about a shooting victim in the 200 block of Evergreen Drive, around 6:10 A.M.

Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a male suffering from a gunshot wound.

Killeen EMS arrived and performed life saving measures. The victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on scene at 7:15 A.M.

Due to the victim’s age, his name will not be released.

This is the sixteenth Murder in the City of Killeen for 2022. The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this Murder, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous, and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.