Killeen Police investigate deadly hit-and-run

KILLEEN, TX – The Killeen Police Department is investigating a hit and run that left a 27 year old man dead.

It happened Friday just before midnight near Twin Creek and Roy J. Smith.

Police say when they arrived they found a man lying in the roadway.

He was taken to Carl R. Darnall Amry Medical Center in critical condition and was later flown to Baylor Scott and White Temple.

Police believe a green Chevy or GMC style pickup truck was headed northbound in the outside lane of Twin Creek Drive when it hit Christopher Rivers Jr. The suspect then fled the scene.

On Saturday just after 5p.m. Rivers Jr. died from his injuries.

If you have any information contact police.