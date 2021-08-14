Killeen Police investigate early morning stabbings

Killeen police officers are investigating an early morning incident that resulted in a man and a woman being stabbed.

Officers got a call about a possible domestic disturbance at house in the 2200 block of Tyler Street at 6:48 a.m.

They the officers arrived, they found a man and a woman with stab wounds. An ambulance took them to Baylor Scott & White Temple for treatment.

The officers also found children inside the home and they went to the hospital as well. Police are not releasing the number of children, their ages, or their condition at this time.

Police say this situation is still under investigation and more information will be released at a later date.