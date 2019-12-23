Killeen Police investigate fatal crash on State Hwy 195

KILLEEN, TX – The Killeen Police Department is investigating the city’s third fatal crash this weekend.

It happened Saturday night at approximately 11:10 p.m on the intersection of State Hwy 195 and Chaparral Road.

Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a silver sedan and a gray SUV in the roadway.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a silver 2015 Hyundai Elantra, occupied by two, was at a red light on Chaparral Road. When the light turned green and as the Hyundai entered the intersection to turn left onto southbound Hwy 195, a gray 2020 Nissan Armada traveling northbound on Hwy 195 in the inside lane, disregarded the red light and collided into the left side of the Hyundai.

The passenger of the Hyundai was immediately transported to the Carl R. Darnall Medical Center with life threatening injuries and has been subsequently transported to Baylor Scott & White in Temple.

The driver of the Hyundai, 21 year-old Patrick Lee Stephens, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters at 11:58 p.m.

He ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

The three occupants of the Nissan Armada reported minor injuries.

The Killeen Police Department Traffic Unit continues to investigate this fatality.