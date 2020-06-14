Killeen Police investigate homicide

KILLEEN, Texas: The Killeen Police Department is investigating a homicide.

It happened Sunday around 1:59 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of

Evergreen Drive in reference to a 911 call about shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying at the intersection of Florence Road and Evergreen Drive with a gunshot wound and not breathing.

Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke pronounced the male deceased at 2:52 am on scene and

ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensics Sciences in Dallas.

The name of the victim has been withheld pending notification next of kin.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this Homicide, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

