Killeen Police investigate major crash

KILLEEN, TX – The Killeen Police Department is investigating a crash on W.S. Young.

It happened Friday at about 9:38 p.m.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of W.S. Young Drive and Elms Road in reference to a 911 call about a major crash. When the officers arrives, they were advised that three cars were involved in a crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a gray Dodge Charger and a black Mercedes Benz were traveling northbound at a high rate of speed on W.S. Young Drive. A Dodge Journey was traveling southbound on W.S. Young and was in the turning lane to make a left turn. When the driver turned at the intersection at W.S. Young and Elms, the Charger, which was in the outside lane, struck the passenger side of the SUV. The impact caused the Journey to drift northeast, striking a signal light pole. The Charger began to route clockwise and its left rear struck the Mercedes, which was in the inside lane, on the right side causing the Charger to turn counter clockwise and come to a rest.

The female passenger of the Journey was airlifted to Baylor & Scott and White in critical condition and the male driver and five children were transported by ambulance. The male driver and female passenger of the Charger were transported to Seton Medical Center Harker Height with minor injuries. The male driver and female passenger of the Mercedes reported no injuries.

Officers with the Killeen Police Department, Traffic Unit, are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to please contact Investigating Officer Matt Smith at (254) 501-8800.