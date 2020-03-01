Killeen Police investigate Sunday morning murder

KILLEEN, TX – The Killeen Police Department is investigating a murder.

It happened around 3:05 a.m. at the Mickey’s Convenience Store at 3200 S. Fort Hood Road.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers’ immediately started to perform life saving measures until paramedics arrived.

The victim, Shelby Jones, 20, died from from his injuries and was pronounced deceased at 3:45 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters at the scene.

He ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this Murder, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.