Killeen Police investigate suspicious death

KILLEEN, TX – The Killeen Police Department is investigate a suspicious death on Wisconsin Drive.

Officers went to the 400 block of Wisconsin Drive in reference to a welfare concern on Sunday at around 10:43 A.M. When they got there, they found 64 year old Ann Smith Evans deceased.

Evans was pronounced deceased at 11:47 A.M. by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke. He ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division, are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this investigation, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

