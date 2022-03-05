KILLEEN, TX- Killeen Police are investigating the death of a 31-year-old man.

On Saturday, March 5, 2022, at approximately 3:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Dean Avenue in reference to a shots fired call.

Upon the officer’s arrival, they located a 25-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot and were told that there was a second victim at a residence on Gray Street.

The woman was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in critical condition.

Officers located a deceased man inside a residence located in the 1300 block of Gray Street.

This is the third Murder for the City of Killeen in 2022.