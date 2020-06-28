Killeen police recover “Unidentified remains”

KILLEEN, TEXAS–Homicide Detectives from the Killeen Police Department have recovered what they calling “unidentified remains.”

Killeen Police Department Public Information Officer Ofelia Miramontez says officers were dispatched around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday to the 3400 block of Florence Road regarding an area check. When officers arrived they were informed that someone else in the area told them about some kind of unidentified remains.

Detectives from the department’s Homicide Unit were dispatched to collect and remove the remains from the scene which were sent to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for forensic analysis and determine if the remains are human or animal.

The “unidentified remains” were found nearby the where skeletal remains found a week earlier on June 19th that were later confirmed as those of Army Private Gregory Morales. Private Morales had been missing since August of 2019 and was a soldier assigned to Fort Hood.

There is no information at this time on whether the death of Private Morales’ and the remains discovered are connected or in have any connection to the disappearance of Army Private First Class Vanessa Guillen, who was reported missing on April 23rd.

Fox 44 News will continue monitoring this story and will provide any updates and new information as soon as they are provided.