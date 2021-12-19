KILLEEN,TX- The Killeen Police Department is asking for your help identifying a suspect in a series of Aggravated Robberies of Businesses.

Officers responded to three aggravated robberies around 8:15 PM on December 18th.

Officers say the man entered a business in the 1500 block of E. Elms Road, displayed a handgun and demanded money. The suspect fled the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Around 8:25 PM a man entered a business in the 4800 block of Trimmier Rd. It was reported a man entered the business and displayed a handgun and demanded money. The suspect fled the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Around 8:35 PM a man approached an employee at a business in the 3800 block of E. Stan Schlueter Lp. The suspect had a handgun and demanded money. He fled the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a Black man wearing a black beanie, white surgical type mask or red face covering, black jacket, gray sweatpants, and black shoes. The man was armed with a black semi automatic handgun.







Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this series of Aggravated Robberies, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.