KILLEEN, Texas – A deadly train accident took the life of a 15-year-old Killeen High School student.

Today the school district provided counselors for all students grieving during this tragedy.

Killeen ISD Spokesperson Taina Maya says a team of psychiatrist has been on campus and will continue as needed to help students through this traumatic event.

She says the family is in deep grief and shock processing what has happened to the teenager.

Killeen Sargent Garlen Hennig says when it comes to railroad safety it’s important for people to know it’s against the law to trespass on railroad property.

“You can not walk on, in, or around those tracks you are breaking the law beginning doing that,” Hennig said. “Being on those tracks is dangerous. trains can’t stop, they weigh several thousand tons. It’s not like a car where they can quickly stop.”

The accident happened Tuesday when the train hit the girl near the train crossing on 38th street after school Tuesday around 4:30.

The police department says one of the ways to avoid a pedestrian accident is to eliminate any distractions.

“Any distraction would take you away from recognizing a potential hazardous problem,” Hennig said. “Also, referring back to not being on those tracks would eliminate that as well.”

Hennig says anything blocking your hearing or vision should be avoided because it can lead to problems.

The American Association of Railroads has a slogan “See tracks, Think train” which helps people realize how deadly crossing railroads can be.

“If you see those tracks think a train is possible. Look both ways. Take all the precautions you can,” Hennig said.

Killeen ISD says they have been in contact with the family and are working on a possible memorial.

We will have more information on this as it becomes available.