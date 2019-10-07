Killeen Residents React To Gun Violence

KILLEEN, Texas. The Killeen community is speaking out after a series of shootings. On Wednesday, a 17-year-old teen was shot dead on Hereford Lane, then two days later, a 36-year-old man was shot on Mulford Street.

The victim was rushed to the Carl Darnall Medical Center where he later died.

“This is the first time somebody has died here, but as far as gunshots, I hear them all the time,” says homeowner, Dolores Canchola.

Canchola has lived on Mulford Street for two years. She says she consistently hears gunshots during the night.

” I stay up, I don’t sleep all through the night. My dogs continues barking,” she says.

Canchola says she’s ready to move out.

” I don’t even know if I want to continue living here. I’m going to try to get out of my lease, that’s what my next step is,” she adds.

The suspects in both shootings are still on the loose. Anyone with information are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477)