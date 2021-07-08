Killeen residents receive visit from fake inspector

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen residents on Eric Drive received a visit from a man claiming to work for the city.

They were surprised as he rang their doorbell around 11:00 p.m. Wednesday.

As you can see in the video below, the residents spoke to the man through their camera doorbell and could not understand why he was there – as they did not have a city inspection scheduled.

After calling police, residents reported the man – then stated he worked for a towing company to take a trailer out of the neighborhood – but his vehicle did not have any capability to tow the trailer.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected