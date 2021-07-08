Killeen residents receive visit from fake inspector

KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen residents on Eric Drive received a visit from a man claiming to work for the city.

They were surprised as he rang their doorbell around 11:00 p.m. Wednesday.

As you can see in the video below, the residents spoke to the man through their camera doorbell and could not understand why he was there – as they did not have a city inspection scheduled.

After calling police, residents reported the man – then stated he worked for a towing company to take a trailer out of the neighborhood – but his vehicle did not have any capability to tow the trailer.