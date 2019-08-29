Killeen schools, police respond to threats

KILLEEN, Texas – After a social media threat was made to the Killeen Independent School District, officials are beefing up patrol in efforts to protect their students and staff.

Those at the largest school district in Central Texas are on high alert after a terroristic threat was made. I’m here at shoemaker high school, one of the three high schools threatened in a social media post yesterday..

District officials, along with the Killeen Police Department chief, confirmed at a press conference at Shoemaker High on Thursday that two arrests were made in connection with the social media post. The post targeted the Shoemaker, Ellison, and Harker Heights High Schools.

The 14-year-old who made the threat was arrested, as well as an adult, but police aren’t sharing their identity at this time.

Superintendent John Craft shared the district is beefing up patrol through Killeen Police and their own district police department ever since the threat was made.

District officials say they plan to press charges to the full extent of the law, and the student’s actions are grounds for expulsion.

The district is hoping to send a clear message to anyone intending to threaten the safety of students and staff within Killeen ISD.