KILLEEN, Texas- Killeen Police report arresting a man after he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman.

The incident occurred on November 23rd at 5:00 a.m. in the area of 10th street and Business 190.

It was a one time occurrance and the victim did not know the suspect.

The victim, after the offense, ran and found help from persons who assisted by contacting law enforcement.

The suspect, Justin Freeman, was located in the area by police and arrested.

His bond is set at $100,000.