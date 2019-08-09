Killeen street fees begin appearing on bills

Local
Posted: / Updated:

New fees put in place to pay for Killeen street maintenance begin appearing on utility bills beginning this month.

This will now be a monthly fee that will be applied to each bill.

City Council adopted the Street Maintenance Fee in December with a July 1, 2019 effective date. The fee provides a dedicated funding source for maintaining public streets based on usage.

All revenue collected is placed in a Street Maintenance Fund to be used solely for this purpose. Funding may not be used for road construction or reconstruction.

City Council set aside $330,000 in the current year budget to begin addressing street maintenance in advance of fee collection.

Maintenance is scheduled in October on a collection of streets in northeast Killeen identified as most in need of maintenance by a previous street condition assessment.

Those streets are in the area of Rancier Avenue north to Westcliff Road and Cedarhill Drive east to Westcliff Road.

Each single-family home is billed a Street Maintenance Fee of $1.70 per month.

Other residential uses are charged a fee based on a single-family equivalent per dwelling unit.

Non-residential properties are classified by use and the fee is calculated using a single-family equivalent per unit.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests