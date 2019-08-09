Killeen street fees begin appearing on bills

New fees put in place to pay for Killeen street maintenance begin appearing on utility bills beginning this month.

This will now be a monthly fee that will be applied to each bill.

City Council adopted the Street Maintenance Fee in December with a July 1, 2019 effective date. The fee provides a dedicated funding source for maintaining public streets based on usage.

All revenue collected is placed in a Street Maintenance Fund to be used solely for this purpose. Funding may not be used for road construction or reconstruction.

City Council set aside $330,000 in the current year budget to begin addressing street maintenance in advance of fee collection.

Maintenance is scheduled in October on a collection of streets in northeast Killeen identified as most in need of maintenance by a previous street condition assessment.

Those streets are in the area of Rancier Avenue north to Westcliff Road and Cedarhill Drive east to Westcliff Road.

Each single-family home is billed a Street Maintenance Fee of $1.70 per month.

Other residential uses are charged a fee based on a single-family equivalent per dwelling unit.

Non-residential properties are classified by use and the fee is calculated using a single-family equivalent per unit.