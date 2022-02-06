KILLEEN, TX– The City of Killeen has partnered with multiple organizations to open warming centers each night for temporary relief from the cold.

The Rosa Hereford Community Center 2201 E Veterans Memorial Blvd. will open Sunday from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday.

The Moss Rose Center 1103 E. Ave E will open Monday at 6 p.m. and stay open until 8 a.m. Tuesday. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m.

If no one is utilizing the centers at 11:30 p.m. then they will close.

The centers do not offer full sheltering services, City warming centers are set up to offer temporary relief from the cold and do not offer full sheltering services, as no beds or bedding material is provided.