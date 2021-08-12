KISD holds Meet the Teacher event as they prepare to begin new school year

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Killeen Independent School District held their Meet the Teacher night this evening, and many of the students, faculty and staff attended with excitement towards a semi-normal school year.

“I love computer time, and Ipad time and I like science,” Kindergartener Brenna said.

KISD students and staff are all excited for school to start on August 16, as most are returning to the classroom for in person learning.

“I am very excited,” Katlyn Koss said, a third grade teacher at Harker Heights Elementary School. “This is like my first sort of normal year. So it’s great to meet all of the children in person and I can see that they’re all super excited and it’s just like a great energy here.”

As teachers and students alike prepare for the new year, many are strongly sticking to the precautions set by the school district and the state to combat COVID-19.

Although masks are not required many students and staff were seen sporting a face covering this evening, in hopes of keeping kids as safe as possible.

“I trust the system so last year they were in person the whole year and my kids they did not get COVID and we were able to have a normal year,” Parent Tracy Sibole said. “And so I think again this year they’ll continue to wear masks until they’re old enough to get vaccinated and then they’ll get vaccinated at that point and I trust the system and I’m okay with sending them back in person.”

Despite any fear of the COVID-19 virus, everyone seems excited to return to the classroom.

“I’m really excited to have that one on one interaction with the students and just see their A-Ha moments in person and seeing their personalities and their knowledge of third grade just bloom,” Kloss added.